May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
Philadelphia Union 0 Toronto FC 1
Friday, May 1
Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 4
Real Salt Lake 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New England Revolution 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
2 DC United 7 4 2 1 8 6 14
3 New York Red Bulls 7 3 4 0 11 6 13
4 Columbus Crew 7 3 2 2 12 6 11
5 Toronto FC 7 3 0 4 11 11 9
6 Chicago Fire 6 3 0 3 6 7 9
7 Orlando City SC 8 2 2 4 6 10 8
8 New York City FC 8 1 3 4 5 7 6
9 Philadelphia Union 10 1 3 6 10 18 6
10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 9 5 2 2 15 12 17
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 9 5 1 3 11 9 16
3 Seattle Sounders 7 4 1 2 10 5 13
4 LA Galaxy 8 3 3 2 9 8 12
5 Houston Dynamo 9 2 4 3 11 12 10
5 Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 2 11 12 10
7 San Jose Earthquakes 8 3 1 4 8 10 10
8 Real Salt Lake 8 2 4 2 7 10 10
9 Portland Timbers 8 2 3 3 7 8 9
10 Colorado Rapids 8 1 5 2 7 7 8
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
DC United v Columbus Crew (2300)
New England Revolution v New York Red Bulls (2330)
Sunday, May 3
LA Galaxy v Colorado Rapids (0230)
Portland Timbers v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230)
Sporting Kansas City v Chicago Fire (2100)
New York City FC v Seattle Sounders (2300)