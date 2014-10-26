Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Chivas USA 1 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Columbus Crew 2 Philadelphia Union 1
Saturday, October 25
FC Dallas 0 Portland Timbers 2
New England Revolution 1 Toronto FC 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Colorado Rapids 0
Impact Montreal 1 DC United 1
Seattle Sounders 2 LA Galaxy 0
Friday, October 24
Chicago Fire 2 Houston Dynamo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 34 20 4 10 65 50 64
2 LA Galaxy 34 17 10 7 69 37 61
3 Real Salt Lake 34 15 11 8 54 39 56
4 FC Dallas 34 16 6 12 55 45 54
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 34 12 14 8 42 40 50
6 Portland Timbers 34 12 13 9 61 52 49
7 Chivas USA 34 9 6 19 29 61 33
8 Colorado Rapids 34 8 8 18 43 62 32
9 San Jose Earthquakes 34 6 12 16 35 50 30
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 34 17 8 9 52 37 59
2 New England Revolution 34 17 4 13 51 46 55
3 Columbus Crew 34 14 10 10 52 42 52
4 Sporting Kansas City 33 14 7 12 48 39 49
5 New York Red Bulls 33 12 11 10 53 50 47
6 Philadelphia Union 34 10 12 12 51 51 42
7 Toronto FC 34 11 8 15 44 54 41
8 Houston Dynamo 34 11 6 17 39 58 39
9 Chicago Fire 34 6 18 10 41 51 36
10 Impact Montreal 34 6 10 18 38 58 28
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 27
Sporting Kansas City v New York Red Bulls (0030)