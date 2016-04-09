April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 DC United 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 0 New England Revolution 1 Toronto FC 1 Friday, April 8 Philadelphia Union 2 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 2 Philadelphia Union 5 3 0 2 7 5 9 3 Orlando City SC 5 2 2 1 9 6 8 4 New England Revolution 6 1 4 1 6 8 7 5 DC United 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 6 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 7 7 5 7 Toronto FC 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 8 Chicago Fire 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 9 New York Red Bulls 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 10 Columbus Crew 5 0 2 3 3 7 2 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 2 Sporting Kansas City 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 3 Real Salt Lake 4 2 2 0 8 6 8 4 LA Galaxy 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 5 Colorado Rapids 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 6 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 6 2 1 3 6 10 7 8 Houston Dynamo 4 1 1 2 11 8 4 9 Portland Timbers 4 1 1 2 6 9 4 10 Seattle Sounders 4 1 0 3 3 5 3 Still being played (GMT): Saturday, April 9 New York Red Bulls v Sporting Kansas City (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes (0100) Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids (0130) Houston Dynamo v Seattle Sounders (2000) New York City FC v Chicago Fire (2300) Monday, April 11 LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (0130)