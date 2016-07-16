July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 15
LA Galaxy 1 Houston Dynamo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 20 8 6 6 31 34 30
2 Philadelphia Union 19 8 5 6 32 26 29
3 New York Red Bulls 20 8 3 9 30 25 27
4 Montreal Impact 18 6 8 4 29 26 26
5 Toronto FC 18 6 6 6 20 20 24
6 New England Revolution 19 5 7 7 26 33 22
7 DC United 18 5 6 7 17 20 21
8 Orlando City SC 18 4 9 5 28 31 21
9 Chicago Fire 17 4 5 8 16 21 17
10 Columbus Crew 18 3 8 7 23 29 17
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 21 11 4 6 31 29 37
2 Colorado Rapids 18 9 7 2 21 13 34
3 LA Galaxy 19 8 8 3 32 18 32
4 Real Salt Lake 19 8 5 6 29 30 29
5 Sporting Kansas City 21 8 4 9 24 24 28
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 20 8 4 8 31 33 28
7 Portland Timbers 20 6 8 6 29 30 26
8 San Jose Earthquakes 18 5 7 6 19 21 22
9 Seattle Sounders 18 6 2 10 19 21 20
10 Houston Dynamo 19 4 6 9 23 26 18
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 16
Columbus Crew v DC United (2330)
Sunday, July 17
Colorado Rapids v Sporting Kansas City (0100)
FC Dallas v Chicago Fire (0100)
Real Salt Lake v New England Revolution (0200)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Orlando City SC (0200)
San Jose Earthquakes v Toronto FC (0230)
Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (1900)
Montreal Impact v New York City FC (2100)
Philadelphia Union v New York Red Bulls (2300)