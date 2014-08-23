Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday Friday, August 22 FC Dallas 2 Real Salt Lake 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 25 12 6 7 45 33 42 2 Real Salt Lake 25 11 9 5 39 30 42 3 Seattle Sounders 23 13 3 7 39 31 42 4 LA Galaxy 22 10 7 5 39 26 37 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 23 7 12 4 33 29 33 6 Portland Timbers 24 7 10 7 39 39 31 7 Colorado Rapids 25 8 6 11 37 39 30 8 San Jose Earthquakes 22 6 7 9 26 28 25 9 Chivas USA 23 6 6 11 21 36 24 Eastern Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 24 12 6 6 36 23 42 2 DC United 23 12 4 7 36 26 40 3 Toronto FC 22 9 5 8 33 34 32 4 Columbus Crew 24 7 9 8 32 32 30 5 New York Red Bulls 23 6 10 7 35 34 28 6 Philadelphia Union 24 6 9 9 36 39 27 7 New England Revolution 23 8 3 12 30 36 27 8 Chicago Fire 23 4 13 6 29 35 25 9 Houston Dynamo 23 7 4 12 25 42 25 10 Impact Montreal 23 4 5 14 23 41 17 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 23 New York Red Bulls v Impact Montreal (2300) Toronto FC v Chicago Fire (2300) Columbus Crew v Houston Dynamo (2330) New England Revolution v Chivas USA (2330) Sunday, August 24 Sporting Kansas City v DC United (0030) LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (0230) Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2100) Monday, August 25 Philadelphia Union v San Jose Earthquakes (0000)