Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 30
Houston Dynamo 0 New York City FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 32 14 9 9 57 53 51
2 Toronto FC 31 13 10 8 45 33 49
3 New York Red Bulls 31 13 9 9 53 40 48
4 Philadelphia Union 31 11 9 11 50 48 42
5 Montreal Impact 31 10 11 10 46 48 41
6 DC United 31 9 13 9 46 41 40
7 New England Revolution 31 9 9 13 37 51 36
8 Orlando City SC 31 7 14 10 49 57 35
9 Columbus Crew 30 7 11 12 42 49 32
10 Chicago Fire 30 6 9 15 36 49 27
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 31 15 8 8 47 39 53
2 Colorado Rapids 29 12 12 5 32 27 48
3 LA Galaxy 31 11 15 5 53 38 48
4 Real Salt Lake 31 12 9 10 42 42 45
5 Sporting Kansas City 31 12 7 12 39 38 43
6 Seattle Sounders 30 12 5 13 39 39 41
7 Portland Timbers 31 11 8 12 46 48 41
8 Vancouver Whitecaps 31 9 8 14 40 49 35
9 San Jose Earthquakes 30 7 13 10 29 35 34
10 Houston Dynamo 30 7 11 12 36 40 32
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union (2300)
Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (2330)
New England Revolution v Sporting Kansas City (2330)
Toronto FC v DC United (2330)
Sunday, October 2
Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers (0100)
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy (0100)
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (0230)
Orlando City SC v Montreal Impact (1700)
Monday, October 3
Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (0000)