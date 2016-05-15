May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 15
Sporting Kansas City 2 Orlando City SC 1
Saturday, May 14
Columbus Crew 1 Colorado Rapids 1
FC Dallas 2 Seattle Sounders 0
Houston Dynamo Real Salt Lake Postponed
New England Revolution 2 Chicago Fire 0
Toronto FC 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 4
Montreal Impact 1 Philadelphia Union 1
Friday, May 13
DC United 2 New York Red Bulls 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 11 4 4 3 18 16 16
2 Philadelphia Union 10 4 3 3 14 11 15
3 Toronto FC 10 4 2 4 13 11 14
4 New York City FC 10 3 4 3 15 15 13
5 DC United 11 3 4 4 13 13 13
6 New England Revolution 12 2 7 3 15 20 13
7 Orlando City SC 10 2 5 3 17 16 11
8 New York Red Bulls 11 3 1 7 13 20 10
9 Columbus Crew 10 2 4 4 12 15 10
10 Chicago Fire 9 1 4 4 8 12 7
Western Conference
1 Colorado Rapids 12 7 3 2 15 9 24
2 FC Dallas 13 7 2 4 19 19 23
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 2 5 20 20 20
4 LA Galaxy 10 5 4 1 24 12 19
5 San Jose Earthquakes 11 5 3 3 15 14 18
6 Real Salt Lake 9 5 2 2 14 13 17
7 Sporting Kansas City 13 5 2 6 13 14 17
8 Seattle Sounders 10 4 1 5 10 12 13
9 Portland Timbers 11 3 3 5 16 20 12
10 Houston Dynamo 10 2 2 6 17 19 8
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 15
Houston Dynamo v Real Salt Lake (0030) Postponed
Portland Timbers v New York City FC (2330)