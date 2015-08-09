Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
LA Galaxy 3 Seattle Sounders 1
Saturday, August 8
Colorado Rapids 1 Columbus Crew 2
Houston Dynamo 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Impact Montreal 0 DC United 1
Orlando City SC 0 Philadelphia Union 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 4 Real Salt Lake 0
Toronto FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 3
Friday, August 7
Portland Timbers 1 Chicago Fire 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 25 13 5 7 34 26 44
2 Columbus Crew 24 9 7 8 38 39 34
3 New York Red Bulls 21 9 6 6 33 25 33
4 Toronto FC 22 9 4 9 37 38 31
5 New England Revolution 24 8 7 9 32 36 31
6 Impact Montreal 21 8 4 9 29 31 28
7 Orlando City SC 24 7 7 10 32 37 28
8 New York City FC 22 6 6 10 31 34 24
9 Philadelphia Union 24 6 5 13 29 40 23
10 Chicago Fire 22 6 4 12 24 31 22
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 24 13 3 8 34 22 42
2 LA Galaxy 25 11 7 7 42 30 40
3 FC Dallas 22 11 5 6 32 27 38
4 Sporting Kansas City 21 10 7 4 33 22 37
5 Portland Timbers 24 10 6 8 25 28 36
6 Seattle Sounders 24 10 2 12 26 27 32
7 Houston Dynamo 23 8 7 8 30 28 31
8 Real Salt Lake 24 7 8 9 27 37 29
9 San Jose Earthquakes 22 7 5 10 23 29 26
10 Colorado Rapids 22 5 9 8 20 24 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
New York Red Bulls v New York City FC (2300)