March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 28
Impact Montreal 2 Orlando City SC 2
New England Revolution 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
2 Orlando City SC 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
3 New York Red Bulls 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4 New England Revolution 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
5 Columbus Crew 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
6 Toronto FC 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
7 DC United 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
8 Impact Montreal 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
9 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
10 Chicago Fire 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
2 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
4 LA Galaxy 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
5 Houston Dynamo 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
6 Seattle Sounders 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
7 Portland Timbers 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
8 Real Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
9 Colorado Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
10 Sporting Kansas City 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 28
DC United v LA Galaxy (2300)
New York City FC v Sporting Kansas City (2200)
Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls (2330)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers (2300)
Sunday, March 29
FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (0030)
Houston Dynamo v Colorado Rapids (0030)
Chicago Fire v Philadelphia Union (2100)
Real Salt Lake v Toronto FC (2300)