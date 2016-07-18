July 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 17
Philadelphia Union 2 New York Red Bulls 2
Montreal Impact 1 New York City FC 3
Portland Timbers 3 Seattle Sounders 1
Saturday, July 16
Colorado Rapids 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Columbus Crew 1 DC United 1
FC Dallas 3 Chicago Fire 1
Real Salt Lake 0 New England Revolution 0
San Jose Earthquakes 2 Toronto FC 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Orlando City SC 2
Friday, July 15
LA Galaxy 1 Houston Dynamo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 21 9 6 6 34 35 33
2 Philadelphia Union 20 8 6 6 34 28 30
3 New York Red Bulls 21 8 4 9 32 27 28
4 Montreal Impact 19 6 8 5 30 29 26
5 Toronto FC 19 6 6 7 21 22 24
6 New England Revolution 20 5 8 7 26 33 23
7 DC United 19 5 7 7 18 21 22
8 Orlando City SC 19 4 10 5 30 33 22
9 Columbus Crew 19 3 9 7 24 30 18
10 Chicago Fire 18 4 5 9 17 24 17
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 22 12 4 6 34 30 40
2 Colorado Rapids 19 10 7 2 22 13 37
3 LA Galaxy 19 8 8 3 32 18 32
4 Real Salt Lake 20 8 6 6 29 30 30
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 8 5 8 33 35 29
6 Portland Timbers 21 7 8 6 32 31 29
7 Sporting Kansas City 22 8 4 10 24 25 28
8 San Jose Earthquakes 19 6 7 6 21 22 25
9 Seattle Sounders 19 6 2 11 20 24 20
10 Houston Dynamo 19 4 6 9 23 26 18