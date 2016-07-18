July 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 17 Philadelphia Union 2 New York Red Bulls 2 Montreal Impact 1 New York City FC 3 Portland Timbers 3 Seattle Sounders 1 Saturday, July 16 Colorado Rapids 1 Sporting Kansas City 0 Columbus Crew 1 DC United 1 FC Dallas 3 Chicago Fire 1 Real Salt Lake 0 New England Revolution 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2 Toronto FC 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Orlando City SC 2 Friday, July 15 LA Galaxy 1 Houston Dynamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 21 9 6 6 34 35 33 2 Philadelphia Union 20 8 6 6 34 28 30 3 New York Red Bulls 21 8 4 9 32 27 28 4 Montreal Impact 19 6 8 5 30 29 26 5 Toronto FC 19 6 6 7 21 22 24 6 New England Revolution 20 5 8 7 26 33 23 7 DC United 19 5 7 7 18 21 22 8 Orlando City SC 19 4 10 5 30 33 22 9 Columbus Crew 19 3 9 7 24 30 18 10 Chicago Fire 18 4 5 9 17 24 17 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 22 12 4 6 34 30 40 2 Colorado Rapids 19 10 7 2 22 13 37 3 LA Galaxy 19 8 8 3 32 18 32 4 Real Salt Lake 20 8 6 6 29 30 30 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 8 5 8 33 35 29 6 Portland Timbers 21 7 8 6 32 31 29 7 Sporting Kansas City 22 8 4 10 24 25 28 8 San Jose Earthquakes 19 6 7 6 21 22 25 9 Seattle Sounders 19 6 2 11 20 24 20 10 Houston Dynamo 19 4 6 9 23 26 18