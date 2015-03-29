March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 29
Chicago Fire 1 Philadelphia Union 0
Saturday, March 28
Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 2
DC United 1 LA Galaxy 0
FC Dallas 0 Seattle Sounders 0
Houston Dynamo 0 Colorado Rapids 0
New York City FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Portland Timbers 1
Impact Montreal 2 Orlando City SC 2
New England Revolution 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
2 DC United 3 2 0 1 2 2 6
3 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 3 2 5
4 Orlando City SC 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
5 New England Revolution 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
6 Columbus Crew 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
6 Toronto FC 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Chicago Fire 4 1 0 3 2 5 3
9 Impact Montreal 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
10 Philadelphia Union 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 1 10
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 3 0 1 5 4 9
3 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
4 LA Galaxy 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
5 Houston Dynamo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
6 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
7 Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
8 Colorado Rapids 3 0 3 0 0 0 3
9 Portland Timbers 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
10 Real Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 29
Real Salt Lake v Toronto FC (2300)