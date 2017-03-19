March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 18
Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2
DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2
FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1
Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1
Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2
Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2
Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fire 0
New York City FC 1 Montreal Impact 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Toronto FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Atlanta United FC 3 2 0 1 11 3 6
2 New York Red Bulls 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Orlando City SC 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
4 Toronto FC 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
5 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 5 2 4
6 Columbus Crew 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
7 Chicago Fire 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
8 Montreal Impact 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
8 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
10 DC United 3 0 1 2 0 6 1
11 New England Revolution 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 3 3 0 0 10 3 9
2 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
3 Houston Dynamo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6
4 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
5 Sporting Kansas City 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
6 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
7 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
8 Seattle Sounders 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
10 Real Salt Lake 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
11 Minnesota United FC 3 0 1 2 4 13 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Seattle Sounders v New York Red Bulls (2300)