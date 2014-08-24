Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 4
Saturday, August 23
Columbus Crew 3 Houston Dynamo 0
LA Galaxy 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
New England Revolution 1 Chivas USA 0
New York Red Bulls 4 Impact Montreal 2
Sporting Kansas City 0 DC United 3
Toronto FC 2 Chicago Fire 2
Friday, August 22
FC Dallas 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 24 14 3 7 43 33 45
2 FC Dallas 25 12 6 7 45 33 42
3 Real Salt Lake 25 11 9 5 39 30 42
4 LA Galaxy 23 11 7 5 41 26 40
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 24 7 12 5 33 31 33
6 Portland Timbers 25 7 10 8 41 43 31
7 Colorado Rapids 25 8 6 11 37 39 30
8 San Jose Earthquakes 22 6 7 9 26 28 25
9 Chivas USA 24 6 6 12 21 37 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 24 13 4 7 39 26 43
2 Sporting Kansas City 25 12 6 7 36 26 42
3 Columbus Crew 25 8 9 8 35 32 33
4 Toronto FC 23 9 6 8 35 36 33
5 New York Red Bulls 24 7 10 7 39 36 31
6 New England Revolution 24 9 3 12 31 36 30
7 Philadelphia Union 24 6 9 9 36 39 27
8 Chicago Fire 24 4 14 6 31 37 26
9 Houston Dynamo 24 7 4 13 25 45 25
10 Impact Montreal 24 4 5 15 25 45 17
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 25
Philadelphia Union v San Jose Earthquakes (0000)