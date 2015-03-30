March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 29 Real Salt Lake 2 Toronto FC 1 Chicago Fire 1 Philadelphia Union 0 Saturday, March 28 Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 2 DC United 1 LA Galaxy 0 FC Dallas 0 Seattle Sounders 0 Houston Dynamo 0 Colorado Rapids 0 New York City FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Portland Timbers 1 Impact Montreal 2 Orlando City SC 2 New England Revolution 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 2 DC United 3 2 0 1 2 2 6 3 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 4 Orlando City SC 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 5 New England Revolution 4 1 1 2 2 6 4 6 Columbus Crew 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 7 Toronto FC 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 8 Chicago Fire 4 1 0 3 2 5 3 9 Impact Montreal 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 10 Philadelphia Union 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 3 0 1 5 4 9 3 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 4 LA Galaxy 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 4 Real Salt Lake 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 6 Houston Dynamo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 7 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 8 Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 9 Colorado Rapids 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 10 Portland Timbers 4 0 3 1 3 4 3