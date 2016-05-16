Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 15 Portland Timbers 1 New York City FC 2 Houston Dynamo 1 Real Salt Lake 0 Sporting Kansas City 2 Orlando City SC 1 Saturday, May 14 Columbus Crew 1 Colorado Rapids 1 FC Dallas 2 Seattle Sounders 0 New England Revolution 2 Chicago Fire 0 Toronto FC 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 Montreal Impact 1 Philadelphia Union 1 Friday, May 13 DC United 2 New York Red Bulls 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Montreal Impact 11 4 4 3 18 16 16 2 New York City FC 11 4 4 3 17 16 16 3 Philadelphia Union 10 4 3 3 14 11 15 4 Toronto FC 10 4 2 4 13 11 14 5 DC United 11 3 4 4 13 13 13 6 New England Revolution 12 2 7 3 15 20 13 7 Orlando City SC 10 2 5 3 17 16 11 8 New York Red Bulls 11 3 1 7 13 20 10 9 Columbus Crew 10 2 4 4 12 15 10 10 Chicago Fire 9 1 4 4 8 12 7 Western Conference 1 Colorado Rapids 12 7 3 2 15 9 24 2 FC Dallas 13 7 2 4 19 19 23 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 2 5 20 20 20 4 LA Galaxy 10 5 4 1 24 12 19 5 San Jose Earthquakes 11 5 3 3 15 14 18 6 Real Salt Lake 10 5 2 3 14 14 17 7 Sporting Kansas City 13 5 2 6 13 14 17 8 Seattle Sounders 10 4 1 5 10 12 13 9 Portland Timbers 12 3 3 6 17 22 12 10 Houston Dynamo 11 3 2 6 18 19 11
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.