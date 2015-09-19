Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 19 Toronto FC 3 Colorado Rapids 1 Friday, September 18 Sporting Kansas City 3 FC Dallas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New England Revolution 29 13 7 9 43 38 46 2 New York Red Bulls 27 13 6 8 47 32 45 3 DC United 29 13 6 10 36 35 45 4 Columbus Crew 29 12 8 9 47 48 44 5 Toronto FC 29 12 4 13 49 50 40 6 Impact Montreal 26 9 6 11 35 38 33 7 Orlando City SC 29 8 8 13 36 51 32 8 New York City FC 29 8 7 14 41 48 31 9 Philadelphia Union 29 8 6 15 36 47 30 10 Chicago Fire 28 7 6 15 36 45 27 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 15 3 10 40 28 48 2 LA Galaxy 29 13 8 8 49 33 47 3 FC Dallas 28 14 5 9 41 34 47 4 Sporting Kansas City 28 12 8 8 44 39 44 5 Seattle Sounders 29 13 3 13 35 32 42 6 Portland Timbers 28 11 8 9 29 32 41 7 San Jose Earthquakes 29 11 7 11 35 33 40 8 Houston Dynamo 28 9 8 11 36 37 35 9 Real Salt Lake 28 9 8 11 32 41 35 10 Colorado Rapids 29 8 10 11 27 33 34 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 19 DC United v Columbus Crew (2300) New York City FC v San Jose Earthquakes (2300) Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (2300) Sunday, September 20 Impact Montreal v New England Revolution (0000) Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC (0030) Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy (0130) Portland Timbers v New York Red Bulls (2100) Philadelphia Union v Houston Dynamo (2300)