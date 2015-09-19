Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
Toronto FC 3 Colorado Rapids 1
Friday, September 18
Sporting Kansas City 3 FC Dallas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New England Revolution 29 13 7 9 43 38 46
2 New York Red Bulls 27 13 6 8 47 32 45
3 DC United 29 13 6 10 36 35 45
4 Columbus Crew 29 12 8 9 47 48 44
5 Toronto FC 29 12 4 13 49 50 40
6 Impact Montreal 26 9 6 11 35 38 33
7 Orlando City SC 29 8 8 13 36 51 32
8 New York City FC 29 8 7 14 41 48 31
9 Philadelphia Union 29 8 6 15 36 47 30
10 Chicago Fire 28 7 6 15 36 45 27
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 28 15 3 10 40 28 48
2 LA Galaxy 29 13 8 8 49 33 47
3 FC Dallas 28 14 5 9 41 34 47
4 Sporting Kansas City 28 12 8 8 44 39 44
5 Seattle Sounders 29 13 3 13 35 32 42
6 Portland Timbers 28 11 8 9 29 32 41
7 San Jose Earthquakes 29 11 7 11 35 33 40
8 Houston Dynamo 28 9 8 11 36 37 35
9 Real Salt Lake 28 9 8 11 32 41 35
10 Colorado Rapids 29 8 10 11 27 33 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 19
DC United v Columbus Crew (2300)
New York City FC v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (2300)
Sunday, September 20
Impact Montreal v New England Revolution (0000)
Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC (0030)
Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy (0130)
Portland Timbers v New York Red Bulls (2100)
Philadelphia Union v Houston Dynamo (2300)