April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Montreal Impact 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Orlando City SC 2 Colorado Rapids 0 Friday, April 28 Toronto FC 2 Houston Dynamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Orlando City SC 7 6 0 1 10 5 18 2 Columbus Crew 8 4 1 3 11 10 13 3 New York Red Bulls 8 4 1 3 9 9 13 4 Toronto FC 8 3 4 1 12 7 13 5 Atlanta United FC 7 3 2 2 17 8 11 6 Chicago Fire 7 3 2 2 10 10 11 7 New York City FC 7 3 1 3 11 7 10 8 New England Revolution 8 2 3 3 11 11 9 9 DC United 7 2 2 3 6 12 8 10 Montreal Impact 8 1 4 3 11 14 7 11 Philadelphia Union 7 0 3 4 8 14 3 Western Conference 1 Portland Timbers 8 5 1 2 18 10 16 2 FC Dallas 6 4 2 0 8 3 14 3 Houston Dynamo 8 4 1 3 15 13 13 4 Sporting Kansas City 7 3 3 1 6 3 12 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 3 1 4 11 14 10 6 Seattle Sounders 7 2 3 2 11 8 9 7 San Jose Earthquakes 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 8 Real Salt Lake 8 2 2 4 9 12 8 9 Minnesota United FC 8 2 2 4 13 24 8 10 LA Galaxy 7 2 0 5 8 13 6 11 Colorado Rapids 7 1 1 5 5 11 4 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Columbus Crew v New York City FC (2330) New York Red Bulls v Chicago Fire (2330) Sunday, April 30 FC Dallas v Portland Timbers (0000) Minnesota United FC v San Jose Earthquakes (0000) Sporting Kansas City v Real Salt Lake (0030) Seattle Sounders v New England Revolution (0200) LA Galaxy v Philadelphia Union (0230) Atlanta United FC v DC United (1900)