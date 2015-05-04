May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
New York City FC 1 Seattle Sounders 3
Sporting Kansas City 1 Chicago Fire 0
Saturday, May 2
DC United 2 Columbus Crew 0
LA Galaxy 1 Colorado Rapids 1
New England Revolution 2 New York Red Bulls 1
Portland Timbers 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Philadelphia Union 0 Toronto FC 1
Friday, May 1
Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 4
Real Salt Lake 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New England Revolution 9 5 2 2 12 8 17
2 DC United 8 5 2 1 10 6 17
3 New York Red Bulls 8 3 4 1 12 8 13
4 Columbus Crew 8 3 2 3 12 8 11
5 Toronto FC 7 3 0 4 11 11 9
6 Chicago Fire 7 3 0 4 6 8 9
7 Orlando City SC 8 2 2 4 6 10 8
8 New York City FC 9 1 3 5 6 10 6
9 Philadelphia Union 10 1 3 6 10 18 6
10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 9 5 2 2 15 12 17
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 5 2 3 11 9 17
3 Seattle Sounders 8 5 1 2 13 6 16
4 LA Galaxy 9 3 4 2 10 9 13
5 Sporting Kansas City 9 3 4 2 12 12 13
6 Houston Dynamo 9 2 4 3 11 12 10
7 Portland Timbers 9 2 4 3 7 8 10
8 San Jose Earthquakes 8 3 1 4 8 10 10
9 Real Salt Lake 8 2 4 2 7 10 10
10 Colorado Rapids 9 1 6 2 8 8 9