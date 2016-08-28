Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 New York Red Bulls 1 New England Revolution 0 Portland Timbers 4 Seattle Sounders 2 Saturday, August 27 Columbus Crew 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0 DC United 6 Chicago Fire 2 Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 3 LA Galaxy 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Philadelphia Union 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 Toronto FC 0 Montreal Impact 1 Friday, August 26 Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado Rapids 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 27 12 7 8 39 28 43 2 New York City FC 26 11 8 7 44 43 41 3 New York Red Bulls 27 11 7 9 46 35 40 4 Philadelphia Union 27 11 7 9 47 41 40 5 Montreal Impact 26 9 10 7 40 38 37 6 DC United 26 7 11 8 33 33 32 7 Orlando City SC 25 5 13 7 39 43 28 8 New England Revolution 27 6 9 12 29 47 27 9 Columbus Crew 25 5 11 9 34 40 26 10 Chicago Fire 25 5 8 12 29 40 23 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 27 14 6 7 42 35 48 2 Real Salt Lake 27 12 7 8 39 37 43 3 Colorado Rapids 25 11 10 4 28 22 43 4 LA Galaxy 26 9 13 4 40 26 40 5 Sporting Kansas City 28 11 5 12 32 32 38 6 Portland Timbers 27 9 8 10 41 41 35 7 San Jose Earthquakes 26 7 11 8 26 29 32 8 Seattle Sounders 26 9 4 13 32 36 31 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 8 7 12 34 43 31 10 Houston Dynamo 26 5 10 11 29 34 25 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 28 Orlando City SC v New York City FC (2300)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.