Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the US championship play-offs second leg matches on Sunday Western Conference Semifinal Monday, November 7, second leg FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Seattle Sounders - FC Dallas 3-0. Seattle Sounders win 4-2 on aggregate. Eastern Conference Semifinal Sunday, November 6, second leg New York City FC - Toronto FC 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) First leg: Toronto FC - New York City FC 2-0. Toronto FC win 7-0 on aggregate. Sunday, November 6, second leg New York Red Bulls - Montreal Impact 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Montreal Impact - New York Red Bulls 1-0. Montreal Impact win 3-1 on aggregate. Western Conference Semifinal Sunday, November 6, second leg Colorado Rapids - LA Galaxy 1-0 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-0, penalty shootout: 3-1) First leg: LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids 1-0. Colorado Rapids win 3-1 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate.