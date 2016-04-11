April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
LA Galaxy 1 Portland Timbers 1
New York City FC 0 Chicago Fire 0
Houston Dynamo 1 Seattle Sounders 1
Saturday, April 9
FC Dallas 2 San Jose Earthquakes 2
New York Red Bulls 0 Sporting Kansas City 2
Real Salt Lake 1 Colorado Rapids 0
DC United 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 0
New England Revolution 1 Toronto FC 1
Friday, April 8
Philadelphia Union 2 Orlando City SC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Montreal Impact 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
2 Philadelphia Union 5 3 0 2 7 5 9
3 Orlando City SC 5 2 2 1 9 6 8
4 New England Revolution 6 1 4 1 6 8 7
5 New York City FC 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
6 Chicago Fire 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
7 DC United 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
8 Toronto FC 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
9 New York Red Bulls 5 1 0 4 4 11 3
10 Columbus Crew 5 0 2 3 3 7 2
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 5 4 0 1 7 3 12
2 Real Salt Lake 5 3 2 0 9 6 11
3 FC Dallas 6 3 2 1 10 8 11
4 LA Galaxy 5 2 2 1 8 4 8
5 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 2 1 7 7 8
6 Colorado Rapids 5 2 1 2 3 3 7
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
8 Houston Dynamo 5 1 2 2 12 9 5
9 Portland Timbers 5 1 2 2 7 10 5
10 Seattle Sounders 5 1 1 3 4 6 4