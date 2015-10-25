Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Columbus Crew 5 DC United 0
Impact Montreal 2 Toronto FC 1
New York City FC 1 New England Revolution 3
Philadelphia Union 1 Orlando City SC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 33 17 6 10 60 42 57
2 Columbus Crew 34 15 8 11 58 53 53
3 Impact Montreal 34 15 6 13 48 44 51
4 DC United 34 15 6 13 43 45 51
5 New England Revolution 34 14 8 12 48 47 50
6 Toronto FC 34 15 4 15 58 58 49
7 Orlando City SC 34 12 8 14 46 56 44
8 New York City FC 34 10 7 17 49 58 37
9 Philadelphia Union 34 10 7 17 42 55 37
10 Chicago Fire 33 8 6 19 42 56 30
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 33 17 6 10 50 38 57
2 LA Galaxy 33 14 9 10 55 44 51
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 33 15 5 13 42 36 50
4 Portland Timbers 33 14 8 11 37 38 50
5 Seattle Sounders 33 14 6 13 41 35 48
6 Sporting Kansas City 33 13 9 11 46 44 48
7 San Jose Earthquakes 33 13 8 12 40 37 47
8 Houston Dynamo 33 11 9 13 42 46 42
9 Real Salt Lake 33 11 8 14 37 45 41
10 Colorado Rapids 33 9 10 14 32 39 37
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls (2300)
FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes (2300)
Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids (2300)
Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Sporting Kansas City v LA Galaxy (2300)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Houston Dynamo (2300)