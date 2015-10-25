Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Columbus Crew 5 DC United 0 Impact Montreal 2 Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1 New England Revolution 3 Philadelphia Union 1 Orlando City SC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York Red Bulls 33 17 6 10 60 42 57 2 Columbus Crew 34 15 8 11 58 53 53 3 Impact Montreal 34 15 6 13 48 44 51 4 DC United 34 15 6 13 43 45 51 5 New England Revolution 34 14 8 12 48 47 50 6 Toronto FC 34 15 4 15 58 58 49 7 Orlando City SC 34 12 8 14 46 56 44 8 New York City FC 34 10 7 17 49 58 37 9 Philadelphia Union 34 10 7 17 42 55 37 10 Chicago Fire 33 8 6 19 42 56 30 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 33 17 6 10 50 38 57 2 LA Galaxy 33 14 9 10 55 44 51 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 33 15 5 13 42 36 50 4 Portland Timbers 33 14 8 11 37 38 50 5 Seattle Sounders 33 14 6 13 41 35 48 6 Sporting Kansas City 33 13 9 11 46 44 48 7 San Jose Earthquakes 33 13 8 12 40 37 47 8 Houston Dynamo 33 11 9 13 42 46 42 9 Real Salt Lake 33 11 8 14 37 45 41 10 Colorado Rapids 33 9 10 14 32 39 37 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls (2300) FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes (2300) Portland Timbers v Colorado Rapids (2300) Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake (2300) Sporting Kansas City v LA Galaxy (2300) Vancouver Whitecaps v Houston Dynamo (2300)