Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, August 13 New York City FC 3 DC United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 26 13 5 8 35 29 44 2 New York Red Bulls 22 10 6 6 35 25 36 3 Columbus Crew 24 9 7 8 38 39 34 4 Toronto FC 22 9 4 9 37 38 31 5 New England Revolution 24 8 7 9 32 36 31 6 Impact Montreal 21 8 4 9 29 31 28 7 Orlando City SC 24 7 7 10 32 37 28 8 New York City FC 24 7 6 11 34 37 27 9 Philadelphia Union 24 6 5 13 29 40 23 10 Chicago Fire 22 6 4 12 24 31 22 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 24 13 3 8 34 22 42 2 LA Galaxy 25 11 7 7 42 30 40 3 FC Dallas 22 11 5 6 32 27 38 4 Sporting Kansas City 21 10 7 4 33 22 37 5 Portland Timbers 24 10 6 8 25 28 36 6 Seattle Sounders 24 10 2 12 26 27 32 7 Houston Dynamo 23 8 7 8 30 28 31 8 Real Salt Lake 24 7 8 9 27 37 29 9 San Jose Earthquakes 22 7 5 10 23 29 26 10 Colorado Rapids 22 5 9 8 20 24 24 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 15 San Jose Earthquakes v Colorado Rapids (0300) New York Red Bulls v Toronto FC (2300) New England Revolution v Houston Dynamo (2330) Sunday, August 16 Sporting Kansas City v Vancouver Whitecaps (0030) FC Dallas v LA Galaxy (0100) Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (0200) Seattle Sounders v Orlando City SC (2100) Philadelphia Union v Chicago Fire (2300)