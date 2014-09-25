Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 24
FC Dallas 3 Seattle Sounders 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 29 15 9 5 59 31 54
2 Seattle Sounders 29 17 3 9 53 44 54
3 Real Salt Lake 29 13 10 6 49 36 49
4 FC Dallas 30 14 6 10 52 40 48
5 Portland Timbers 29 9 12 8 52 48 39
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 8 13 8 36 39 37
7 Colorado Rapids 29 8 7 14 40 53 31
8 San Jose Earthquakes 28 6 10 12 33 41 28
9 Chivas USA 29 6 6 17 23 54 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 29 14 6 9 45 34 48
2 Sporting Kansas City 29 13 6 10 43 34 45
3 New England Revolution 29 13 3 13 41 40 42
4 New York Red Bulls 29 10 11 8 48 42 41
5 Columbus Crew 29 10 10 9 41 36 40
6 Philadelphia Union 29 9 11 9 45 43 38
7 Toronto FC 28 10 7 11 39 43 37
8 Houston Dynamo 28 9 6 13 33 50 33
9 Chicago Fire 28 5 16 7 37 43 31
10 Impact Montreal 29 6 6 17 34 52 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 27
Sporting Kansas City v New England Revolution (0000)
Toronto FC v Portland Timbers (1700)
DC United v Philadelphia Union (1900)
Seattle Sounders v Chivas USA (2000)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Columbus Crew v Impact Montreal (2330)
Sunday, September 28
Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (0100)
Houston Dynamo v Chicago Fire (1900)
Monday, September 29
LA Galaxy v New York Red Bulls (0030)