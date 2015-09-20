Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Portland Timbers 0 New York Red Bulls 2
Saturday, September 19
Chicago Fire 0 Orlando City SC 1
DC United 1 Columbus Crew 2
Impact Montreal 3 New England Revolution 0
New York City FC 3 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Real Salt Lake 3 LA Galaxy 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 3
Toronto FC 3 Colorado Rapids 1
Friday, September 18
Sporting Kansas City 3 FC Dallas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 28 14 6 8 49 32 48
2 Columbus Crew 30 13 8 9 49 49 47
3 New England Revolution 30 13 7 10 43 41 46
4 DC United 30 13 6 11 37 37 45
5 Toronto FC 29 12 4 13 49 50 40
6 Impact Montreal 27 10 6 11 38 38 36
7 Orlando City SC 30 9 8 13 37 51 35
8 New York City FC 30 9 7 14 44 50 34
9 Philadelphia Union 29 8 6 15 36 47 30
10 Chicago Fire 29 7 6 16 36 46 27
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 15 3 11 40 31 48
2 LA Galaxy 30 13 8 9 49 36 47
3 FC Dallas 28 14 5 9 41 34 47
4 Seattle Sounders 30 14 3 13 38 32 45
5 Sporting Kansas City 28 12 8 8 44 39 44
6 Portland Timbers 29 11 8 10 29 34 41
7 San Jose Earthquakes 30 11 7 12 37 36 40
8 Real Salt Lake 29 10 8 11 35 41 38
9 Houston Dynamo 28 9 8 11 36 37 35
10 Colorado Rapids 29 8 10 11 27 33 34
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Philadelphia Union v Houston Dynamo (2300)