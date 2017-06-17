June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 17
New York City FC 2 Seattle Sounders 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 15 8 5 2 26 15 29
2 Chicago Fire 15 8 4 3 25 16 28
3 New York City FC 16 8 3 5 29 20 27
4 Orlando City SC 15 7 3 5 16 18 24
5 Columbus Crew 16 7 1 8 24 26 22
6 New York Red Bulls 15 6 2 7 15 21 20
7 New England Revolution 15 5 5 5 26 21 20
8 Atlanta United FC 14 5 3 6 28 22 18
9 Montreal Impact 13 4 5 4 20 19 17
10 Philadelphia Union 14 4 4 6 20 18 16
11 DC United 14 4 3 7 10 21 15
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 5 4 20 11 26
2 Portland Timbers 15 7 3 5 26 21 24
3 Houston Dynamo 15 7 2 6 27 22 23
4 FC Dallas 14 6 5 3 21 13 23
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 1 6 18 18 19
6 San Jose Earthquakes 15 5 4 6 16 20 19
7 Seattle Sounders 16 5 4 7 19 24 19
8 LA Galaxy 13 5 3 5 19 19 18
9 Minnesota United FC 14 4 2 8 19 33 14
10 Real Salt Lake 16 4 2 10 15 35 14
11 Colorado Rapids 13 4 1 8 12 18 13
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 17
Atlanta United FC v Columbus Crew (2300)
New England Revolution v Chicago Fire (2330)
Orlando City SC v Montreal Impact (2330)
Sunday, June 18
Toronto FC v DC United (0000)
San Jose Earthquakes v Sporting Kansas City (0100)
Colorado Rapids v Portland Timbers (0130)
Real Salt Lake v Minnesota United FC (0200)
Vancouver Whitecaps v FC Dallas (0200)
LA Galaxy v Houston Dynamo (0300)
Philadelphia Union v New York Red Bulls (2100)