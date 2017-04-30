Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Atlanta United FC 1 DC United 3 Saturday, April 29 Columbus Crew 2 New York City FC 3 FC Dallas 2 Portland Timbers 2 LA Galaxy 0 Philadelphia Union 0 Minnesota United FC 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1 New York Red Bulls 2 Chicago Fire 1 Seattle Sounders 3 New England Revolution 3 Sporting Kansas City 3 Real Salt Lake 0 Montreal Impact 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Orlando City SC 2 Colorado Rapids 0 Friday, April 28 Toronto FC 2 Houston Dynamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Orlando City SC 7 6 0 1 10 5 18 2 New York Red Bulls 9 5 1 3 11 10 16 3 New York City FC 8 4 1 3 14 9 13 4 Columbus Crew 9 4 1 4 13 13 13 5 Toronto FC 8 3 4 1 12 7 13 6 Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 3 18 11 11 7 Chicago Fire 8 3 2 3 11 12 11 8 DC United 8 3 2 3 9 13 11 9 New England Revolution 9 2 4 3 14 14 10 10 Montreal Impact 8 1 4 3 11 14 7 11 Philadelphia Union 8 0 4 4 8 14 4 Western Conference 1 Portland Timbers 9 5 2 2 20 12 17 2 Sporting Kansas City 8 4 3 1 9 3 15 3 FC Dallas 7 4 3 0 10 5 15 4 Houston Dynamo 8 4 1 3 15 13 13 5 San Jose Earthquakes 9 3 3 3 9 10 12 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 8 3 1 4 11 14 10 7 Seattle Sounders 8 2 4 2 14 11 10 8 Real Salt Lake 9 2 2 5 9 15 8 9 Minnesota United FC 9 2 2 5 13 25 8 10 LA Galaxy 8 2 1 5 8 13 7 11 Colorado Rapids 7 1 1 5 5 11 4
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara