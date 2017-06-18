June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 18
Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2
Saturday, June 17
Atlanta United FC 3 Columbus Crew 1
Colorado Rapids 2 Portland Timbers 1
LA Galaxy 2 Houston Dynamo 2
New England Revolution 1 Chicago Fire 2
Orlando City SC 3 Montreal Impact 3
Real Salt Lake 1 Minnesota United FC 0
San Jose Earthquakes 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
Toronto FC 2 DC United 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 FC Dallas 1
New York City FC 2 Seattle Sounders 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 16 9 5 2 28 15 32
2 Chicago Fire 16 9 4 3 27 17 31
3 New York City FC 16 8 3 5 29 20 27
4 Orlando City SC 16 7 4 5 19 21 25
5 New York Red Bulls 16 7 2 7 17 21 23
6 Columbus Crew 17 7 1 9 25 29 22
7 Atlanta United FC 15 6 3 6 31 23 21
8 New England Revolution 16 5 5 6 27 23 20
9 Montreal Impact 14 4 6 4 23 22 18
10 Philadelphia Union 15 4 4 7 20 20 16
11 DC United 15 4 3 8 10 23 15
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 17 7 6 4 20 11 27
2 Houston Dynamo 16 7 3 6 29 24 24
3 Portland Timbers 16 7 3 6 27 23 24
4 FC Dallas 15 6 6 3 22 14 24
5 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 19 19 20
6 San Jose Earthquakes 16 5 5 6 16 20 20
7 LA Galaxy 14 5 4 5 21 21 19
8 Seattle Sounders 16 5 4 7 19 24 19
9 Real Salt Lake 17 5 2 10 16 35 17
10 Colorado Rapids 14 5 1 8 14 19 16
11 Minnesota United FC 15 4 2 9 19 34 14