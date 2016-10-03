Oct 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Vancouver Whitecaps 1 Seattle Sounders 2
Orlando City SC 0 Montreal Impact 1
Saturday, October 1
Colorado Rapids 1 Portland Timbers 0
Columbus Crew 3 Chicago Fire 0
FC Dallas 1 LA Galaxy 0
New England Revolution 3 Sporting Kansas City 1
New York Red Bulls 3 Philadelphia Union 2
San Jose Earthquakes 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Toronto FC 1 DC United 2
Friday, September 30
Houston Dynamo 0 New York City FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York Red Bulls 32 14 9 9 56 42 51
2 New York City FC 32 14 9 9 57 53 51
3 Toronto FC 32 13 10 9 46 35 49
4 Montreal Impact 32 11 11 10 47 48 44
5 DC United 32 10 13 9 48 42 43
6 Philadelphia Union 32 11 9 12 52 51 42
7 New England Revolution 32 10 9 13 40 52 39
8 Columbus Crew 31 8 11 12 45 49 35
9 Orlando City SC 32 7 14 11 49 58 35
10 Chicago Fire 31 6 9 16 36 52 27
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 32 16 8 8 48 39 56
2 Colorado Rapids 30 13 12 5 33 27 51
3 LA Galaxy 32 11 15 6 53 39 48
4 Real Salt Lake 32 12 9 11 43 44 45
5 Seattle Sounders 31 13 5 13 41 40 44
6 Sporting Kansas City 32 12 7 13 40 41 43
7 Portland Timbers 32 11 8 13 46 49 41
8 San Jose Earthquakes 31 8 13 10 31 36 37
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 32 9 8 15 41 51 35
10 Houston Dynamo 30 7 11 12 36 40 32