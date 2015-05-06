May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 5 Houston Dynamo 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New England Revolution 9 5 2 2 12 8 17 2 DC United 8 5 2 1 10 6 17 3 New York Red Bulls 8 3 4 1 12 8 13 4 Columbus Crew 8 3 2 3 12 8 11 5 Toronto FC 7 3 0 4 11 11 9 6 Chicago Fire 7 3 0 4 6 8 9 7 Orlando City SC 8 2 2 4 6 10 8 8 New York City FC 9 1 3 5 6 10 6 9 Philadelphia Union 10 1 3 6 10 18 6 10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 9 5 2 2 15 12 17 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 5 2 3 11 9 17 3 Seattle Sounders 8 5 1 2 13 6 16 4 LA Galaxy 9 3 4 2 10 9 13 5 Sporting Kansas City 9 3 4 2 12 12 13 6 San Jose Earthquakes 9 4 1 4 9 10 13 7 Portland Timbers 9 2 4 3 7 8 10 8 Houston Dynamo 10 2 4 4 11 13 10 9 Real Salt Lake 8 2 4 2 7 10 10 10 Colorado Rapids 9 1 6 2 8 8 9 Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 7 Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy (0130) Saturday, May 9 Orlando City SC v New England Revolution (0000) Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (0200) Chicago Fire v Real Salt Lake (1900) Impact Montreal v Portland Timbers (2000) DC United v Sporting Kansas City (2300) Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (2300) Columbus Crew v Seattle Sounders (2330) Sunday, May 10 FC Dallas v LA Galaxy (0030) Toronto FC v Houston Dynamo (2100) New York Red Bulls v New York City FC (2300)