Aug 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 28
Orlando City SC 2 New York City FC 1
New York Red Bulls 1 New England Revolution 0
Portland Timbers 4 Seattle Sounders 2
Saturday, August 27
Columbus Crew 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0
DC United 6 Chicago Fire 2
Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 3
LA Galaxy 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Philadelphia Union 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
Toronto FC 0 Montreal Impact 1
Friday, August 26
Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado Rapids 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 27 12 7 8 39 28 43
2 New York City FC 27 11 8 8 45 45 41
3 New York Red Bulls 27 11 7 9 46 35 40
4 Philadelphia Union 27 11 7 9 47 41 40
5 Montreal Impact 26 9 10 7 40 38 37
6 DC United 26 7 11 8 33 33 32
7 Orlando City SC 26 6 13 7 41 44 31
8 New England Revolution 27 6 9 12 29 47 27
9 Columbus Crew 25 5 11 9 34 40 26
10 Chicago Fire 25 5 8 12 29 40 23
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 27 14 6 7 42 35 48
2 Real Salt Lake 27 12 7 8 39 37 43
3 Colorado Rapids 25 11 10 4 28 22 43
4 LA Galaxy 26 9 13 4 40 26 40
5 Sporting Kansas City 28 11 5 12 32 32 38
6 Portland Timbers 27 9 8 10 41 41 35
7 San Jose Earthquakes 26 7 11 8 26 29 32
8 Seattle Sounders 26 9 4 13 32 36 31
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 8 7 12 34 43 31
10 Houston Dynamo 26 5 10 11 29 34 25