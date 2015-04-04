Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Chicago Fire 3 Toronto FC 2 Friday, April 3 Orlando City SC 0 DC United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 4 3 0 1 3 2 9 2 New York Red Bulls 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 3 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 4 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 5 Orlando City SC 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 6 New England Revolution 4 1 1 2 2 6 4 7 Columbus Crew 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 8 Toronto FC 4 1 0 3 6 8 3 9 Impact Montreal 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 10 Philadelphia Union 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 3 0 1 5 4 9 3 San Jose Earthquakes 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 4 LA Galaxy 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 4 Real Salt Lake 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 6 Houston Dynamo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 7 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 8 Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 9 Colorado Rapids 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 10 Portland Timbers 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 4 Colorado Rapids v New England Revolution (2300) Sunday, April 5 Seattle Sounders v Houston Dynamo (0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v LA Galaxy (0200) Portland Timbers v FC Dallas (0230) San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2100) Sporting Kansas City v Philadelphia Union (2300)
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.