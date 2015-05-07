May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 6
Real Salt Lake 0 LA Galaxy 0
Tuesday, May 5
Houston Dynamo 0 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New England Revolution 9 5 2 2 12 8 17
2 DC United 8 5 2 1 10 6 17
3 New York Red Bulls 8 3 4 1 12 8 13
4 Columbus Crew 8 3 2 3 12 8 11
5 Toronto FC 7 3 0 4 11 11 9
6 Chicago Fire 7 3 0 4 6 8 9
7 Orlando City SC 8 2 2 4 6 10 8
8 New York City FC 9 1 3 5 6 10 6
9 Philadelphia Union 10 1 3 6 10 18 6
10 Impact Montreal 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 9 5 2 2 15 12 17
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 10 5 2 3 11 9 17
3 Seattle Sounders 8 5 1 2 13 6 16
4 LA Galaxy 10 3 5 2 10 9 14
5 Sporting Kansas City 9 3 4 2 12 12 13
6 San Jose Earthquakes 9 4 1 4 9 10 13
7 Real Salt Lake 9 2 5 2 7 10 11
8 Portland Timbers 9 2 4 3 7 8 10
9 Houston Dynamo 10 2 4 4 11 13 10
10 Colorado Rapids 9 1 6 2 8 8 9
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 9
Orlando City SC v New England Revolution (0000)
Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (0200)
Chicago Fire v Real Salt Lake (1900)
Impact Montreal v Portland Timbers (2000)
DC United v Sporting Kansas City (2300)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (2300)
Columbus Crew v Seattle Sounders (2330)
Sunday, May 10
FC Dallas v LA Galaxy (0030)
Toronto FC v Houston Dynamo (2100)
New York Red Bulls v New York City FC (2300)