June 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 20
Seattle Sounders 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Friday, June 19
Colorado Rapids 1 FC Dallas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 17 8 4 5 20 16 28
2 New England Revolution 16 6 6 4 22 20 24
3 Orlando City SC 15 5 5 5 20 19 20
4 Toronto FC 12 6 1 5 19 16 19
5 New York Red Bulls 13 4 5 4 17 17 17
6 Columbus Crew 15 4 5 6 21 22 17
7 Philadelphia Union 16 4 3 9 18 25 15
8 New York City FC 15 3 5 7 15 19 14
9 Impact Montreal 11 4 2 5 14 18 14
10 Chicago Fire 14 4 2 8 17 22 14
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 16 9 2 5 23 13 29
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 8 2 6 18 15 26
3 Sporting Kansas City 14 6 6 2 22 15 24
4 FC Dallas 16 6 5 5 19 23 23
5 San Jose Earthquakes 15 6 4 5 16 15 22
6 Portland Timbers 15 6 4 5 15 14 22
7 LA Galaxy 17 5 7 5 16 19 22
8 Houston Dynamo 15 5 5 5 21 19 20
9 Real Salt Lake 15 4 6 5 13 18 18
10 Colorado Rapids 15 2 9 4 12 13 15
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 20
New York Red Bulls v Vancouver Whitecaps (2300)
Toronto FC v New York City FC (2300)
Sunday, June 21
Impact Montreal v Orlando City SC (0000)
LA Galaxy v Philadelphia Union (0230)
Portland Timbers v Houston Dynamo (0230)
DC United v New England Revolution (2100)
Monday, June 22
Real Salt Lake v Sporting Kansas City (0200)