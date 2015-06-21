June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 21 DC United 2 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, June 20 Impact Montreal 2 Orlando City SC 0 LA Galaxy 5 Philadelphia Union 1 New York Red Bulls 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Portland Timbers 2 Houston Dynamo 0 Toronto FC 0 New York City FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2 Friday, June 19 Colorado Rapids 1 FC Dallas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 18 9 4 5 22 17 31 2 New England Revolution 17 6 6 5 23 22 24 3 Orlando City SC 16 5 5 6 20 21 20 4 Toronto FC 13 6 1 6 19 18 19 5 Columbus Crew 15 4 5 6 21 22 17 6 New York Red Bulls 14 4 5 5 18 19 17 7 New York City FC 16 4 5 7 17 19 17 8 Impact Montreal 12 5 2 5 16 18 17 9 Philadelphia Union 17 4 3 10 19 30 15 10 Chicago Fire 14 4 2 8 17 22 14 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 16 9 2 5 23 13 29 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 17 9 2 6 20 16 29 3 Portland Timbers 16 7 4 5 17 14 25 4 LA Galaxy 18 6 7 5 21 20 25 5 Sporting Kansas City 14 6 6 2 22 15 24 6 FC Dallas 16 6 5 5 19 23 23 7 San Jose Earthquakes 15 6 4 5 16 15 22 8 Houston Dynamo 16 5 5 6 21 21 20 9 Real Salt Lake 15 4 6 5 13 18 18 10 Colorado Rapids 15 2 9 4 12 13 15 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 22 Real Salt Lake v Sporting Kansas City (0200)