June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 21
DC United 2 New England Revolution 1
Saturday, June 20
Impact Montreal 2 Orlando City SC 0
LA Galaxy 5 Philadelphia Union 1
New York Red Bulls 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2
Portland Timbers 2 Houston Dynamo 0
Toronto FC 0 New York City FC 2
Seattle Sounders 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Friday, June 19
Colorado Rapids 1 FC Dallas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 18 9 4 5 22 17 31
2 New England Revolution 17 6 6 5 23 22 24
3 Orlando City SC 16 5 5 6 20 21 20
4 Toronto FC 13 6 1 6 19 18 19
5 Columbus Crew 15 4 5 6 21 22 17
6 New York Red Bulls 14 4 5 5 18 19 17
7 New York City FC 16 4 5 7 17 19 17
8 Impact Montreal 12 5 2 5 16 18 17
9 Philadelphia Union 17 4 3 10 19 30 15
10 Chicago Fire 14 4 2 8 17 22 14
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 16 9 2 5 23 13 29
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 17 9 2 6 20 16 29
3 Portland Timbers 16 7 4 5 17 14 25
4 LA Galaxy 18 6 7 5 21 20 25
5 Sporting Kansas City 14 6 6 2 22 15 24
6 FC Dallas 16 6 5 5 19 23 23
7 San Jose Earthquakes 15 6 4 5 16 15 22
8 Houston Dynamo 16 5 5 6 21 21 20
9 Real Salt Lake 15 4 6 5 13 18 18
10 Colorado Rapids 15 2 9 4 12 13 15
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 22
Real Salt Lake v Sporting Kansas City (0200)