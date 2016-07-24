July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 24
New York Red Bulls 4 New York City FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 3 Seattle Sounders 0
Saturday, July 23
Colorado Rapids 1 FC Dallas 1
Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 2
Houston Dynamo 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Montreal Impact 5 Philadelphia Union 1
New England Revolution 1 Chicago Fire 0
Toronto FC 4 DC United 1
Portland Timbers 1 LA Galaxy 2
Friday, July 22
Real Salt Lake 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 New York City FC 22 9 6 7 35 39 33
2 New York Red Bulls 22 9 4 9 36 28 31
3 Philadelphia Union 21 8 6 7 35 33 30
4 Montreal Impact 20 7 8 5 35 30 29
5 Toronto FC 20 7 6 7 25 23 27
6 New England Revolution 21 6 8 7 27 33 26
7 Orlando City SC 20 4 11 5 32 35 23
8 DC United 20 5 7 8 19 25 22
9 Columbus Crew 20 3 10 7 26 32 19
10 Chicago Fire 19 4 5 10 17 25 17
Western Conference
1 FC Dallas 23 12 5 6 35 31 41
2 Colorado Rapids 20 10 8 2 23 14 38
3 LA Galaxy 20 9 8 3 34 19 35
4 Sporting Kansas City 23 9 4 10 27 25 31
5 Real Salt Lake 21 8 7 6 30 31 31
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 22 8 6 8 33 35 30
7 Portland Timbers 22 7 8 7 33 33 29
8 San Jose Earthquakes 20 6 8 6 22 23 26
9 Seattle Sounders 20 6 2 12 20 27 20
10 Houston Dynamo 20 4 7 9 23 26 19