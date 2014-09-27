Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 DC United 1 Philadelphia Union 0 Seattle Sounders 4 Chivas USA 2 Toronto FC 3 Portland Timbers 2 Friday, September 26 Sporting Kansas City 2 New England Revolution 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 30 18 3 9 57 46 57 2 LA Galaxy 29 15 9 5 59 31 54 3 Real Salt Lake 29 13 10 6 49 36 49 4 FC Dallas 30 14 6 10 52 40 48 5 Portland Timbers 30 9 12 9 54 51 39 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 8 13 8 36 39 37 7 Colorado Rapids 29 8 7 14 40 53 31 8 San Jose Earthquakes 28 6 10 12 33 41 28 9 Chivas USA 30 6 6 18 25 58 24 Eastern Conference 1 DC United 30 15 6 9 46 34 51 2 Sporting Kansas City 30 13 6 11 45 37 45 3 New England Revolution 30 14 3 13 44 42 45 4 New York Red Bulls 29 10 11 8 48 42 41 5 Columbus Crew 29 10 10 9 41 36 40 6 Toronto FC 29 11 7 11 42 45 40 7 Philadelphia Union 30 9 11 10 45 44 38 8 Houston Dynamo 28 9 6 13 33 50 33 9 Chicago Fire 28 5 16 7 37 43 31 10 Impact Montreal 29 6 6 17 34 52 24 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 27 Vancouver Whitecaps v Real Salt Lake (2300) Columbus Crew v Impact Montreal (2330) Sunday, September 28 Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (0100) Houston Dynamo v Chicago Fire (1900) Monday, September 29 LA Galaxy v New York Red Bulls (0030)