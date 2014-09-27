Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
DC United 1 Philadelphia Union 0
Seattle Sounders 4 Chivas USA 2
Toronto FC 3 Portland Timbers 2
Friday, September 26
Sporting Kansas City 2 New England Revolution 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 30 18 3 9 57 46 57
2 LA Galaxy 29 15 9 5 59 31 54
3 Real Salt Lake 29 13 10 6 49 36 49
4 FC Dallas 30 14 6 10 52 40 48
5 Portland Timbers 30 9 12 9 54 51 39
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 29 8 13 8 36 39 37
7 Colorado Rapids 29 8 7 14 40 53 31
8 San Jose Earthquakes 28 6 10 12 33 41 28
9 Chivas USA 30 6 6 18 25 58 24
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 30 15 6 9 46 34 51
2 Sporting Kansas City 30 13 6 11 45 37 45
3 New England Revolution 30 14 3 13 44 42 45
4 New York Red Bulls 29 10 11 8 48 42 41
5 Columbus Crew 29 10 10 9 41 36 40
6 Toronto FC 29 11 7 11 42 45 40
7 Philadelphia Union 30 9 11 10 45 44 38
8 Houston Dynamo 28 9 6 13 33 50 33
9 Chicago Fire 28 5 16 7 37 43 31
10 Impact Montreal 29 6 6 17 34 52 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 27
Vancouver Whitecaps v Real Salt Lake (2300)
Columbus Crew v Impact Montreal (2330)
Sunday, September 28
Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes (0100)
Houston Dynamo v Chicago Fire (1900)
Monday, September 29
LA Galaxy v New York Red Bulls (0030)