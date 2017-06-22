June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 21 Colorado Rapids 1 LA Galaxy 3 DC United 2 Atlanta United FC 1 Minnesota United FC 3 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 16 9 5 2 28 15 32 2 Chicago Fire 16 9 4 3 27 17 31 3 New York City FC 16 8 3 5 29 20 27 4 Orlando City SC 17 7 5 5 20 22 26 5 New York Red Bulls 16 7 2 7 17 21 23 6 Columbus Crew 17 7 1 9 25 29 22 7 Atlanta United FC 16 6 3 7 32 25 21 8 New England Revolution 16 5 5 6 27 23 20 9 DC United 16 5 3 8 12 24 18 10 Montreal Impact 14 4 6 4 23 22 18 11 Philadelphia Union 15 4 4 7 20 20 16 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 17 7 6 4 20 11 27 2 Houston Dynamo 16 7 3 6 29 24 24 3 Portland Timbers 17 7 3 7 29 26 24 4 FC Dallas 15 6 6 3 22 14 24 5 LA Galaxy 15 6 4 5 24 22 22 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 19 19 20 7 San Jose Earthquakes 16 5 5 6 16 20 20 8 Seattle Sounders 17 5 5 7 20 25 20 9 Minnesota United FC 16 5 2 9 22 36 17 10 Real Salt Lake 17 5 2 10 16 35 17 11 Colorado Rapids 15 5 1 9 15 22 16 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 24 Toronto FC v New England Revolution (0000) Houston Dynamo v FC Dallas (0100) New York Red Bulls v New York City FC (1730) Atlanta United FC v Colorado Rapids (2300) Philadelphia Union v DC United (2300) Columbus Crew v Montreal Impact (2330) Sunday, June 25 Minnesota United FC v Vancouver Whitecaps (0000) Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC (0030) LA Galaxy v Sporting Kansas City (0230) San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (0230) Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2000)