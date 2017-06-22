June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 21
Colorado Rapids 1 LA Galaxy 3
DC United 2 Atlanta United FC 1
Minnesota United FC 3 Portland Timbers 2
Seattle Sounders 1 Orlando City SC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 16 9 5 2 28 15 32
2 Chicago Fire 16 9 4 3 27 17 31
3 New York City FC 16 8 3 5 29 20 27
4 Orlando City SC 17 7 5 5 20 22 26
5 New York Red Bulls 16 7 2 7 17 21 23
6 Columbus Crew 17 7 1 9 25 29 22
7 Atlanta United FC 16 6 3 7 32 25 21
8 New England Revolution 16 5 5 6 27 23 20
9 DC United 16 5 3 8 12 24 18
10 Montreal Impact 14 4 6 4 23 22 18
11 Philadelphia Union 15 4 4 7 20 20 16
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 17 7 6 4 20 11 27
2 Houston Dynamo 16 7 3 6 29 24 24
3 Portland Timbers 17 7 3 7 29 26 24
4 FC Dallas 15 6 6 3 22 14 24
5 LA Galaxy 15 6 4 5 24 22 22
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 19 19 20
7 San Jose Earthquakes 16 5 5 6 16 20 20
8 Seattle Sounders 17 5 5 7 20 25 20
9 Minnesota United FC 16 5 2 9 22 36 17
10 Real Salt Lake 17 5 2 10 16 35 17
11 Colorado Rapids 15 5 1 9 15 22 16
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 24
Toronto FC v New England Revolution (0000)
Houston Dynamo v FC Dallas (0100)
New York Red Bulls v New York City FC (1730)
Atlanta United FC v Colorado Rapids (2300)
Philadelphia Union v DC United (2300)
Columbus Crew v Montreal Impact (2330)
Sunday, June 25
Minnesota United FC v Vancouver Whitecaps (0000)
Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC (0030)
LA Galaxy v Sporting Kansas City (0230)
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (0230)
Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2000)