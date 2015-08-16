Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Seattle Sounders 4 Orlando City SC 0
Saturday, August 15
FC Dallas 1 LA Galaxy 2
New England Revolution 2 Houston Dynamo 0
New York Red Bulls 3 Toronto FC 0
Real Salt Lake 0 Portland Timbers 1
Sporting Kansas City 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 3
Friday, August 14
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Colorado Rapids 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 26 13 5 8 35 29 44
2 New York Red Bulls 23 11 6 6 38 25 39
3 Columbus Crew 24 9 7 8 38 39 34
4 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34
5 Toronto FC 23 9 4 10 37 41 31
6 Impact Montreal 21 8 4 9 29 31 28
7 Orlando City SC 25 7 7 11 32 41 28
8 New York City FC 24 7 6 11 34 37 27
9 Philadelphia Union 24 6 5 13 29 40 23
10 Chicago Fire 22 6 4 12 24 31 22
Western Conference
1 LA Galaxy 26 12 7 7 44 31 43
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 25 13 3 9 37 26 42
3 Sporting Kansas City 22 11 7 4 37 25 40
4 Portland Timbers 25 11 6 8 26 28 39
5 FC Dallas 23 11 5 7 33 29 38
6 Seattle Sounders 25 11 2 12 30 27 35
7 Houston Dynamo 24 8 7 9 30 30 31
8 San Jose Earthquakes 23 8 5 10 24 29 29
9 Real Salt Lake 25 7 8 10 27 38 29
10 Colorado Rapids 23 5 9 9 20 25 24
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 16
Philadelphia Union v Chicago Fire (2300)