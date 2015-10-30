Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the US championship matches on Thursday
Western Knockout II
Friday, October 30
Portland Timbers - Sporting Kansas City 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 7-6)
Portland Timbers win 7-6 on penalties.
Eastern Knockout I
Thursday, October 29
Impact Montreal - Toronto FC 3-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Western Knockout I
Thursday, October 29
Seattle Sounders - LA Galaxy 3-2 (halftime: 2-2)
Eastern Knockout II
Wednesday, October 28
DC United - New England Revolution 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)