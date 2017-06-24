June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 24
New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC 2
Friday, June 23
Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 2 New England Revolution 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 17 10 5 2 30 15 35
2 Chicago Fire 16 9 4 3 27 17 31
3 New York City FC 17 9 3 5 31 20 30
4 Orlando City SC 17 7 5 5 20 22 26
5 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23
6 Columbus Crew 17 7 1 9 25 29 22
7 Atlanta United FC 16 6 3 7 32 25 21
8 New England Revolution 17 5 5 7 27 25 20
9 DC United 16 5 3 8 12 24 18
10 Montreal Impact 14 4 6 4 23 22 18
11 Philadelphia Union 15 4 4 7 20 20 16
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 17 7 6 4 20 11 27
2 Houston Dynamo 17 7 4 6 30 25 25
3 FC Dallas 16 6 7 3 23 15 25
4 Portland Timbers 17 7 3 7 29 26 24
5 LA Galaxy 15 6 4 5 24 22 22
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 19 19 20
7 San Jose Earthquakes 16 5 5 6 16 20 20
8 Seattle Sounders 17 5 5 7 20 25 20
9 Minnesota United FC 16 5 2 9 22 36 17
10 Real Salt Lake 17 5 2 10 16 35 17
11 Colorado Rapids 15 5 1 9 15 22 16
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 24
Atlanta United FC v Colorado Rapids (2300)
Philadelphia Union v DC United (2300)
Columbus Crew v Montreal Impact (2330)
Sunday, June 25
Minnesota United FC v Vancouver Whitecaps (0000)
Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC (0030)
LA Galaxy v Sporting Kansas City (0230)
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (0230)
Monday, June 26
Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (0230)