April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 5
San Jose Earthquakes 0 Real Salt Lake 1
Saturday, April 4
Colorado Rapids 0 New England Revolution 2
Portland Timbers 3 FC Dallas 1
Seattle Sounders 1 Houston Dynamo 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 LA Galaxy 0
Chicago Fire 3 Toronto FC 2
Friday, April 3
Orlando City SC 0 DC United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 4 3 0 1 3 2 9
2 New York Red Bulls 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
3 New England Revolution 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
4 Chicago Fire 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
5 New York City FC 4 1 2 1 3 2 5
6 Orlando City SC 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
7 Columbus Crew 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
8 Toronto FC 4 1 0 3 6 8 3
9 Impact Montreal 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
10 Philadelphia Union 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 5 4 0 1 7 4 12
2 FC Dallas 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
3 Real Salt Lake 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
4 Seattle Sounders 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
5 Portland Timbers 5 1 3 1 6 5 6
6 San Jose Earthquakes 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
7 LA Galaxy 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
8 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
9 Houston Dynamo 5 1 2 2 2 3 5
10 Colorado Rapids 4 0 3 1 0 2 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 5
Sporting Kansas City v Philadelphia Union (2300)