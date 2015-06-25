June 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 24
Chicago Fire 0 DC United 1
Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 1
LA Galaxy 5 Portland Timbers 0
New York Red Bulls 1 Real Salt Lake 0
Orlando City SC 2 Colorado Rapids 0
Philadelphia Union 1 Seattle Sounders 0
Toronto FC 3 Impact Montreal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 19 10 4 5 23 17 34
2 New England Revolution 18 6 6 6 24 24 24
3 Orlando City SC 17 6 5 6 22 21 23
4 Toronto FC 14 7 1 6 22 19 22
5 Columbus Crew 16 5 5 6 23 23 20
6 New York Red Bulls 15 5 5 5 19 19 20
7 Philadelphia Union 18 5 3 10 20 30 18
8 New York City FC 16 4 5 7 17 19 17
9 Impact Montreal 13 5 2 6 17 21 17
10 Chicago Fire 15 4 2 9 17 23 14
Western Conference
1 Seattle Sounders 17 9 2 6 23 14 29
2 Vancouver Whitecaps 17 9 2 6 20 16 29
3 LA Galaxy 19 7 7 5 26 20 28
4 Portland Timbers 17 7 4 6 17 19 25
5 Sporting Kansas City 15 6 6 3 23 17 24
6 FC Dallas 16 6 5 5 19 23 23
7 San Jose Earthquakes 15 6 4 5 16 15 22
8 Real Salt Lake 17 5 6 6 15 20 21
9 Houston Dynamo 16 5 5 6 21 21 20
10 Colorado Rapids 16 2 9 5 12 15 15
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 27
FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo (0100)
Sporting Kansas City v Colorado Rapids (2100)
Toronto FC v DC United (2100)
Philadelphia Union v Impact Montreal (2300)
New England Revolution v Vancouver Whitecaps (2330)
Sunday, June 28
Real Salt Lake v Columbus Crew (0200)
San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (0230)
New York City FC v New York Red Bulls (2100)
Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2300)