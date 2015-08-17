Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 16 Philadelphia Union 3 Chicago Fire 3 Seattle Sounders 4 Orlando City SC 0 Saturday, August 15 FC Dallas 1 LA Galaxy 2 New England Revolution 2 Houston Dynamo 0 New York Red Bulls 3 Toronto FC 0 Real Salt Lake 0 Portland Timbers 1 Sporting Kansas City 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Friday, August 14 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Colorado Rapids 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 26 13 5 8 35 29 44 2 New York Red Bulls 23 11 6 6 38 25 39 3 Columbus Crew 24 9 7 8 38 39 34 4 New England Revolution 25 9 7 9 34 36 34 5 Toronto FC 23 9 4 10 37 41 31 6 Impact Montreal 21 8 4 9 29 31 28 7 Orlando City SC 25 7 7 11 32 41 28 8 New York City FC 24 7 6 11 34 37 27 9 Philadelphia Union 25 6 6 13 32 43 24 10 Chicago Fire 23 6 5 12 27 34 23 Western Conference 1 LA Galaxy 26 12 7 7 44 31 43 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 25 13 3 9 37 26 42 3 Sporting Kansas City 22 11 7 4 37 25 40 4 Portland Timbers 25 11 6 8 26 28 39 5 FC Dallas 23 11 5 7 33 29 38 6 Seattle Sounders 25 11 2 12 30 27 35 7 Houston Dynamo 24 8 7 9 30 30 31 8 San Jose Earthquakes 23 8 5 10 24 29 29 9 Real Salt Lake 25 7 8 10 27 38 29 10 Colorado Rapids 23 5 9 9 20 25 24