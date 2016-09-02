Soccer-Sevilla sign Montoya, extend N'Zonzi's contract
Jan 31 Spanish title hopefuls Sevilla have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Walter Montoya from Rosario Central, the club said on Tuesday.
Sept 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday Thursday, September 1 New York City FC 3 DC United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 New York City FC 28 12 8 8 48 47 44 2 Toronto FC 27 12 7 8 39 28 43 3 New York Red Bulls 27 11 7 9 46 35 40 4 Philadelphia Union 27 11 7 9 47 41 40 5 Montreal Impact 26 9 10 7 40 38 37 6 DC United 27 7 11 9 35 36 32 7 Orlando City SC 26 6 13 7 41 44 31 8 New England Revolution 27 6 9 12 29 47 27 9 Columbus Crew 25 5 11 9 34 40 26 10 Chicago Fire 25 5 8 12 29 40 23 Western Conference 1 FC Dallas 27 14 6 7 42 35 48 2 Real Salt Lake 27 12 7 8 39 37 43 3 Colorado Rapids 25 11 10 4 28 22 43 4 LA Galaxy 26 9 13 4 40 26 40 5 Sporting Kansas City 28 11 5 12 32 32 38 6 Portland Timbers 27 9 8 10 41 41 35 7 San Jose Earthquakes 26 7 11 8 26 29 32 8 Seattle Sounders 26 9 4 13 32 36 31 9 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 8 7 12 34 43 31 10 Houston Dynamo 26 5 10 11 29 34 25 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 3 Vancouver Whitecaps v New York Red Bulls (2300) New England Revolution v Colorado Rapids (2330) Sunday, September 4 Chicago Fire v Philadelphia Union (0030) FC Dallas v Portland Timbers (0100) LA Galaxy v Columbus Crew (0230)
Jan 31 Spanish title hopefuls Sevilla have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Walter Montoya from Rosario Central, the club said on Tuesday.
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.