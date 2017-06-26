June 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 25
Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2
Saturday, June 24
Atlanta United FC 1 Colorado Rapids 0
Chicago Fire 4 Orlando City SC 0
Columbus Crew 4 Montreal Impact 1
LA Galaxy 1 Sporting Kansas City 2
Minnesota United FC 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 2
Philadelphia Union 1 DC United 0
San Jose Earthquakes 2 Real Salt Lake 1
New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC 2
Friday, June 23
Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 2 New England Revolution 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 17 10 5 2 30 15 35
2 Chicago Fire 17 10 4 3 31 17 34
3 New York City FC 17 9 3 5 31 20 30
4 Orlando City SC 18 7 5 6 20 26 26
5 Columbus Crew 18 8 1 9 29 30 25
6 Atlanta United FC 17 7 3 7 33 25 24
7 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23
8 New England Revolution 17 5 5 7 27 25 20
9 Philadelphia Union 16 5 4 7 21 20 19
10 DC United 17 5 3 9 12 25 18
11 Montreal Impact 15 4 6 5 24 26 18
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 18 8 6 4 22 12 30
2 Houston Dynamo 17 7 4 6 30 25 25
3 Portland Timbers 18 7 4 7 31 28 25
4 FC Dallas 16 6 7 3 23 15 25
5 San Jose Earthquakes 17 6 5 6 18 21 23
6 LA Galaxy 16 6 4 6 25 24 22
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 15 6 3 6 21 21 21
8 Seattle Sounders 18 5 6 7 22 27 21
9 Minnesota United FC 17 5 3 9 24 38 18
10 Real Salt Lake 18 5 2 11 17 37 17
11 Colorado Rapids 16 5 1 10 15 23 16