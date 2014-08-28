Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 27 LA Galaxy 4 DC United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 24 14 3 7 43 33 45 2 LA Galaxy 24 12 7 5 45 27 43 3 FC Dallas 25 12 6 7 45 33 42 4 Real Salt Lake 25 11 9 5 39 30 42 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 24 7 12 5 33 31 33 6 Portland Timbers 25 7 10 8 41 43 31 7 Colorado Rapids 25 8 6 11 37 39 30 8 San Jose Earthquakes 23 6 7 10 28 32 25 9 Chivas USA 24 6 6 12 21 37 24 Eastern Conference 1 DC United 25 13 4 8 40 30 43 2 Sporting Kansas City 25 12 6 7 36 26 42 3 Columbus Crew 25 8 9 8 35 32 33 4 Toronto FC 23 9 6 8 35 36 33 5 New York Red Bulls 24 7 10 7 39 36 31 6 Philadelphia Union 25 7 9 9 40 41 30 7 New England Revolution 24 9 3 12 31 36 30 8 Chicago Fire 24 4 14 6 31 37 26 9 Houston Dynamo 24 7 4 13 25 45 25 10 Impact Montreal 24 4 5 15 25 45 17 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 30 Sporting Kansas City v Houston Dynamo (0000) Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids (2000) Toronto FC v New England Revolution (2100) Impact Montreal v Columbus Crew (2330) Sunday, August 31 Chicago Fire v FC Dallas (0030) San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (0230) Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers (0230) DC United v New York Red Bulls (1830) Monday, September 1 Chivas USA v LA Galaxy (0000)