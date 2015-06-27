June 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 27 Toronto FC 0 DC United 0 Friday, June 26 FC Dallas 2 Houston Dynamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 20 10 5 5 23 17 35 2 New England Revolution 18 6 6 6 24 24 24 3 Toronto FC 15 7 2 6 22 19 23 4 Orlando City SC 17 6 5 6 22 21 23 5 Columbus Crew 16 5 5 6 23 23 20 6 New York Red Bulls 15 5 5 5 19 19 20 7 Philadelphia Union 18 5 3 10 20 30 18 8 New York City FC 16 4 5 7 17 19 17 9 Impact Montreal 13 5 2 6 17 21 17 10 Chicago Fire 15 4 2 9 17 23 14 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 17 9 2 6 23 14 29 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 17 9 2 6 20 16 29 3 LA Galaxy 19 7 7 5 26 20 28 4 FC Dallas 17 7 5 5 21 23 26 5 Portland Timbers 17 7 4 6 17 19 25 6 Sporting Kansas City 15 6 6 3 23 17 24 7 San Jose Earthquakes 15 6 4 5 16 15 22 8 Real Salt Lake 17 5 6 6 15 20 21 9 Houston Dynamo 17 5 5 7 21 23 20 10 Colorado Rapids 16 2 9 5 12 15 15 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 27 Philadelphia Union v Impact Montreal (2300) New England Revolution v Vancouver Whitecaps (2330) Sunday, June 28 Sporting Kansas City v Colorado Rapids (0030) Real Salt Lake v Columbus Crew (0200) San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (0230) New York City FC v New York Red Bulls (2100) Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2300)