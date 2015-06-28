June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 28 New York City FC 1 New York Red Bulls 3 Saturday, June 27 New England Revolution 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Philadelphia Union 2 Impact Montreal 2 Real Salt Lake 2 Columbus Crew 2 San Jose Earthquakes 3 LA Galaxy 1 Sporting Kansas City 2 Colorado Rapids 0 Toronto FC 0 DC United 0 Friday, June 26 FC Dallas 2 Houston Dynamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 DC United 20 10 5 5 23 17 35 2 New England Revolution 19 6 6 7 25 26 24 3 Toronto FC 15 7 2 6 22 19 23 4 New York Red Bulls 16 6 5 5 22 20 23 5 Orlando City SC 17 6 5 6 22 21 23 6 Columbus Crew 17 5 6 6 25 25 21 7 Philadelphia Union 19 5 4 10 22 32 19 8 Impact Montreal 14 5 3 6 19 23 18 9 New York City FC 17 4 5 8 18 22 17 10 Chicago Fire 15 4 2 9 17 23 14 Western Conference 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 18 10 2 6 22 17 32 2 Seattle Sounders 17 9 2 6 23 14 29 3 LA Galaxy 20 7 7 6 27 23 28 4 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 6 3 25 17 27 5 FC Dallas 17 7 5 5 21 23 26 6 San Jose Earthquakes 16 7 4 5 19 16 25 7 Portland Timbers 17 7 4 6 17 19 25 8 Real Salt Lake 18 5 7 6 17 22 22 9 Houston Dynamo 17 5 5 7 21 23 20 10 Colorado Rapids 17 2 9 6 12 17 15 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 28 Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2300)