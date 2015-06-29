June 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 28
Portland Timbers 4 Seattle Sounders 1
New York City FC 1 New York Red Bulls 3
Saturday, June 27
New England Revolution 1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2
Philadelphia Union 2 Impact Montreal 2
Real Salt Lake 2 Columbus Crew 2
San Jose Earthquakes 3 LA Galaxy 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 Colorado Rapids 0
Toronto FC 0 DC United 0
Friday, June 26
FC Dallas 2 Houston Dynamo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 DC United 20 10 5 5 23 17 35
2 New England Revolution 19 6 6 7 25 26 24
3 Toronto FC 15 7 2 6 22 19 23
4 New York Red Bulls 16 6 5 5 22 20 23
5 Orlando City SC 17 6 5 6 22 21 23
6 Columbus Crew 17 5 6 6 25 25 21
7 Philadelphia Union 19 5 4 10 22 32 19
8 Impact Montreal 14 5 3 6 19 23 18
9 New York City FC 17 4 5 8 18 22 17
10 Chicago Fire 15 4 2 9 17 23 14
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 18 10 2 6 22 17 32
2 Seattle Sounders 18 9 2 7 24 18 29
3 LA Galaxy 20 7 7 6 27 23 28
4 Portland Timbers 18 8 4 6 21 20 28
5 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 6 3 25 17 27
6 FC Dallas 17 7 5 5 21 23 26
7 San Jose Earthquakes 16 7 4 5 19 16 25
8 Real Salt Lake 18 5 7 6 17 22 22
9 Houston Dynamo 17 5 5 7 21 23 20
10 Colorado Rapids 17 2 9 6 12 17 15